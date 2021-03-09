Saddle up: Peloton announces Australian launch to revamp your home workout

Australia is about to join one of the world’s leading interactive fitness platforms, with Peloton today (Tuesday, March 9) announcing plans to launch Down Under.

At-home fitness fanatics will be able to sign up to Peloton in the second half of 2021, gaining access to classic cycling workouts using the original Peloton Bike, as well as sessions covering a number of other disciplines.

The brand, which pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, is finally branching out to the Asia-Pacific region almost seven years after first launching in New York, offering Aussies the opportunity to totally revamp their home workout routine.

What was once the ultimate online spin class has now evolved into a multi-disciplinary fitness hub, giving users access to content covering activities from indoor cycling, running (using the Peloton Tread), cardio, strength, yoga and more via the Peloton App.

For its Australian launch, Peloton will give you the option of the original Peloton Bike or the Peloton Bike+, which boasts a more challenging workout combining cardio and strength.

And you’ll be able to take your pick of thousands of intense workouts with real-time motivation, while sweating it out to the sound of your own curated playlist.

Unfortunately, the platform's treadmills won't initially be available to Australian users.

Kevin Cornils, Managing Director, International for Peloton, said: “Health, fitness and sport is a central part of Australia’s DNA, which is why it was a natural decision to launch Peloton in Australia as our first foray into the Asia Pacific region.

“Our global growth is fuelled by our passionate, growing community of over 4.4 million members who choose Peloton as their go-to fitness solution, anytime, anywhere.

“We cannot wait to share more details in the coming months about how Australians can experience what has become a global fitness phenomenon.”

Aussies will be able to choose workouts from more than 10 fitness disciplines via the Peloton App (Image credit: Peloton)

The Peloton Bike and Bike+ will cost AU$2,895 and AU$3,695 respectively, and will be available online or via physical retail showrooms due to be set up in Sydney and Melbourne.

As far as sign-up goes, the All-Access Membership will unlock the full range of Peloton content using the Bike or Bike+ and let you create accounts for the entire household.

That will set you back AU$59 per month, but also includes full use of the Peloton App.

If you’re keen to test yourself on one of the most exciting online fitness hubs around, you can register your interest to be first in line for deliveries and updates at Peloton Australia.