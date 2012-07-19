PES 2013 demo release date set by Konami as July 25th

Image 1 of 13 PES 2013 Screenshot Image 2 of 13 PES 2013 Screenshot Image 3 of 13 PES 2013 Screenshot Image 4 of 13 PES 2013 Screenshot Image 5 of 13 PES 2013 Screenshot Image 6 of 13 PES 2013 Barcelona Image 7 of 13 PES 2013 Gameplay Image 8 of 13 PES 2013 Barcelona Image 9 of 13 PES 2013 Gameplay Image 10 of 13 PES 2013 Stadium Image 11 of 13 PES 2013 Stadium Image 12 of 13 PES 2013 Stadium Image 13 of 13 PES 2013 Stadium

Set to once again go head-to-head with EA and the upcoming FIFA 13 release, Konami has revealed a PES 2013 demo will launch on July 25th

Ahead of this autumn's PES 2013 UK release date, developer Konami has confirmed that the first playable PES 2013 demo will land next week.



Set to be made available for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC gamers, the playable demo will see eager gamers get their first sample of the upcoming addition to the annual football sim playing as one of eight fully licensed teams.



With users able to play as the English national side, those taken by the recent Euro 2012 championship can also choose to play the first PES 2013 demo as Germany, Portugal and Italy. Taking the demo to club level, gamers will also be to sample the upcoming FIFA 13 rival as their choice of Santos FC, SC International, Fluminense and Flamengo from the Copa Libertadores mode.



Although Konami has yet to confirm a precise Pro Evolution Soccer 2013 release date, the gaming giant has revealed that the title's first playable demo will launch next Wednesday, July 25th.



Accompanying the PES 2013 demo confirmation, Konami has launched a new trailer and selection of screen shots creating further excitement around the upcoming launch.



