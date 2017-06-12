The PC Gaming Show is back! Follow all the action live today!

It's here! E3 2017 is under way in Los Angeles. Trouble is, E3 tends to be all about the buzz around consoles and one in particular.

That's why our friends at PC Gamer came up with the idea of the PC Gaming Show a couple of years ago - a regular E3 event about PCs and nothing else. So, it's back by popular demand!

The show will be live on Monday 12 June (today) from Los Angeles during E3 at 11am PDT/1pm ET, 6pm GMT).Watch the PC Gaming Show live on Twitch as well as PC Gamer's Facebook page. We've embedded the Twitch stream below.

You can also join the conversation online at #pcgamingshow

Fans can expect news and updates about PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS from Bluehole Inc., BATTLETECH from Paradox Interactive in partnership with Harebrained Schemes, Total War: Warhammer II from Creative Assembly, and Raw Fury Games.

Xbox will also join the event. “PC gaming is a huge part of our gaming ecosystem – across Windows, Beam, and Xbox,” said Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Marketing at Microsoft. “The PC Gaming Show is the perfect place for us to talk about what’s next from Xbox for PC gamers.”

The PC Gaming Show is powered by Intel and supported by partners Bohemia Interactive, Xbox, Cygames, Nexon, and Tripwire Interactive.

Like PC Gaming? You'll LOVE the best bluetooth speakers