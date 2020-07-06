Take a stroll through the best summer sales on walking shoes and boots

The summer sales are a great time to pick up a bargain on some new outdoor kit. Right now, many of the biggest outdoor retailers are offering hefty discounts on outdoor footwear from the biggest, best trusted brands. These are names like Salomon, Scarpa, Merrell and Keen, and models that can be found in our guides to the very best hiking boots and the best walking shoes.

Browse all the offers using the links below, or scroll down for our top picks right now. Hurry though, the best deals are selling out fast, and there's nothing more annoying than finding the perfect deal has run out of your size. And for more great offers, check out out Summer Savings roundup.

Scarpa Mistral GTX hiking boot | Now £127 (was £150) at Cotswold Outdoor

15% off! Scarpa is known for making high-quality, durable outdoor kit, and these Mistral boots are a great example. With ample ankle support, GORE-TEX waterproofing and a breathable design, these will see you exploring mountains and trails in style. This discount is also available on the Scarpa Women's Mistral boots. View Deal

Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX hiking boot | Now £143.99 (was £180) at Wiggle

£36 off! Winner of the T3 Award for Best Hiking Boot in 2019, the Quest 4D 3 still holds up as an absolutely excellent boot. They're fully waterproof with GORE-TEX, rugged, durable, and of course, super comfortable to hike in. The biggest price-drop is at Wiggle, but if those are sold out (and they're selling fast) head to Cotswold Outdoor.View Deal

Keen Newport H2 sandals | Now £53.99 (was £80) at Wiggle

32% off! If you want something lightweight and airy but still supportive and cushioned, Keen makes some of the best walking sandals around. These Newport ones have a thick sole, fast-drying hydrophobic mesh lining and a toe bumper to keep your feet protected on your adventures.View Deal

Salomon Ultra Pro trail running shoes | Now £94.50 (was £135) at Wiggle

Salomon is a big name when it comes to trail running and hiking footwear area, and these trail running shoes are a top choice from Wiggle. The Energy Save Midsole is designed to stop your feet from getting fatigued, and keep your foot cushioned no matter how many miles you put away. The Quicklace design means they're fast and easy to take on and off, and removes the danger of your laces snagging or coming undone mid-trail. View Deal

