OnePlus 7 will be faster than any other smartphone the company has built before

It might seem like only the other week that OnePlus unleashed its flagship OnePlus 6T smartphone, but the Shenzhen-based company is now only a few months away from the launch of its next handset.

According to the latest leak, OnePlus is looking to dramatically increase the read/write speeds of the flash storage inside its smartphones.

OnePlus favoured UFS 2.1 storage for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. Devices with such chips offer sequential read speeds of 800MB/s.

Granted, that's pretty fast. However, rival smartphone manufacturers offer faster speeds with their storage options. For example, Apple uses NVMe storage in the latest iPhone models, which cranks up those read and write speeds well beyond what is possible with UFS 2.1, sometimes topping 1,900MB/s.

To keep up with the competition, OnePlus is purportedly looking to employ the latest generation of the UFS 3.0 technology in its upcoming flagship. This offers much faster read speeds than its previous effort, which will speed up everything from opening apps, saving images and loading high-resolution video games.

The latest report comes courtesy of reliable leakster Ice Universe, who shares reports on as-yet unannounced via the Twitter handle @UniverseIce.

The tipster has posted a screenshot of a benchmarking tool that shows sequential read speeds nudging 2,000MB/s.

Samsung mobile memory product lead Jay Oh has previously revealed plans to incorporate UFS 3.0 storage with its Unified File Storage (UFS) in the first half of this year – most likely for its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, which launches next month.

Since the UFS 3.0 technology is so new, it could drive up prices compared to handsets that use the earlier storage system. Elsewhere, the forthcoming OnePlus-branded flagship is widely-expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which will also fuel its Samsung-built rival.

