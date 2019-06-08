OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: one of these just got schooled

OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus are two of the most impressive Android flagship smartphones on the market right now. In fact, the latter just nabbed one of our prestigious T3 Award for the best smartphone available right now.

Both of these flagship smartphones have a triple-camera camera, with the ability to shoot portrait-style photographs with artificial bokeh blur behind the subject, ultra-wide angle images, and lossless optical zoom. Both boast an in-display fingerprint scanner and a dual-curved display that squeezes as much screen real estate as possible into a footprint that remains small enough to use (just about) one-handed.

But when it comes to raw, unfettered speed, which of these handsets is the winner? Well, that's exactly what YouTube channel PhoneBuff set out to establish, pitting the two handsets head-to-head in a number of gruelling tasks, including video rendering, graphically-intensive video games, opening huge documents, and more.

The video can be found on the PhoneBuff channel, or in the player below:

Both smartphones start off neck and neck, which isn't really surprising given that both of these devices have a similar spec sheet. The maxed-out OnePlus 7 Pro, which costs £799, has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. It uses the UFS 3.0 storage standard, which offers much faster read and write speeds. Meanwhile, the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which costs £1,399, boasts 12GB of RAM and 1TB of expandable storage – although it uses the slightly slower UFS 2.1.

Whether it's the advantage of using UFS 3.0 or its the software optimisations that OnePlus has done under the bonnet to ensure its latest handset lives up to its new "Fast and Smooth" mantra, but the OnePlus 7 Pro starts to pull ahead of the Galaxy S10 Plus as soon as they're faced with the video processing task.

That results in a 7 second lead for the OnePlus 7 Pro by the end of the first round – something the Galaxy S10 Plus never makes up. At the end of the head-to-head, the OnePlus 7 Pro finishes in 2.35.50, while the Galaxy S10 Plus clocks in at 2.43.49.

That's a pretty substantial difference. Especially given that OnePlus 7 Pro is almost half the price of the maxed-out Galaxy S10 Plus – not to mention the fact that it built by a company that didn't exist five years ago. The result means the OnePlus 7 Pro is now the fastest smartphones ever tested by PhoneBuff.