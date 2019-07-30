OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the fastest 5G smartphone money can buy

If you're looking for raw, unfettered speed from your 5G-enabled smartphone, look no further than the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

According to data from independent network testing firm RootMetrics, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G hit the fastest download speeds of any of the 5G handsets available in the UK right now, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G and Oppo Reno 5G.

RootMetrics conducted its real-world testing in early June in London – one of a handful of cities where 5G is already widely available from EE and Vodafone (Three will flip the switch on its network next month) – using four devices available on 5G including OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G and Oppo Reno 5G.

Stationary tests took place across the capital, including download tests at St.Paul’s and areas like City of London, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, the South Bank, Covent Garden, and Soho.

OnePlus got the Gold medal with peak speeds of almost 700Mbps.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G capped out around 550Mbps, and the LG and Oppo achieved a similar result, both sitting at around 600Mbps.

Given that OnePlus worked with EE to develop the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, it makes sense the flagship smartphone was able to best capitalise on the ultra-fast 5G speeds available on the network.

(Image credit: RootMetrics)

For comparison, most 4G networks average around 8-10Mbps downloads, with instances of up to 40Mbps of higher.

Speaking about the result of the RootMetrics test, CEO and OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau said: "OnePlus prides itself on a fast and smooth experience, and these results demonstrate we have delivered a best in class 5G product for our users."

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a dual-curved glass design, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 30W Warp Charging speeds. In our review, we noted: "OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is a powerhouse flagship smartphone that brings fibre broadband speeds to your pocket – location permitting, naturally.

"But like the plain old 4G variant, there are a number of areas where the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn't quite match its similarly-priced rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR – there's no wireless charging, no expandable storage, no IP Rating for water resistance... and so on. If you can get a strong 5G signal at home or on your commute, there's a lot to love here, but don't expect perfection."