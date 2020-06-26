New OnePlus TV is going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8 😲

TVs have been getting thinner and thinner for generations, but the next OnePlus TV sets are going to set a new benchmark for the company. They’re going to be even thinner than the OnePlus 8 smartphone.

It’s not that the OnePlus 8 was a particularly beefy handset, either: it’s 8mm thick – pretty standard width for a smartphone. Rather, the OnePlus TVs are just going to be super thin – 6.9mm thick at its thinnest point, according to CEO Pete Lau.

Lau made the revelation in a wide-reaching interview with Android Central , and while thin frames aren’t exactly new for top-end TVs, the company’s latest range of TVs is set to start at under ₹20,000 – around $265 at today’s rates. Premium devices at an entry-level price point is a big deal, but clearly something OnePlus is thinking a lot about.

“Our bezel-less design with a 95% screen to body ratio, which is common in high-range TVs but is a stand out feature in the premium affordable segment,” Lau said.”

But it’s also about innovation, and OnePlus has an interesting sounding trick up its sleeve – though we’ll definitely have to hear it before we can quite believe it. Apparently the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees which gives the company room for two large full-range speakers. This, Lau claims, will deliver 50% deeper bass. We’d be surprised if that negated the need for a soundbar our other surround sound system, but it seems promising all the same, especially for those on a budget who may have to buy their AV setup in a piecemeal fashion.