New Chromecast with Google TV rumored to be incoming, and it might have Stadia

Google's Chromecast with Google TV got rave reviews when it launched in 2020, offering a fantastic alternative to Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Roku devices with solid support for streaming services, HDR and Dolby Atmos, and loads of apps.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google has already begun working on the next-generation of Chromecast with Google TV, codenamed Boreal. While few details are known at this point, it's encouraging that Google is working on upgrading the popular streaming device.

The Boreal codename appears in Google's APKs and fits within the Sabrina family, which covers Chromecast devices. The device will be powered by Android and run Google TV, the operating system specifically designed for TVs that rivals Samsung's Tizen, webOS, and others.

9to5Google couldn't discover the specs or any other information about the device besides its existence and codename, although it seems fair to assume that it will launch sometime in 2022, given the first generation arrived in 2020.

There are a few interesting avenues to take it down though. Apple has had some success with a higher-end Apple TV 4K, capable of playing iOS games and more. Perhaps Google will introduce Stadia support for the forthcoming device, letting users theoretically play AAA games with only a small dongle.

Another issue with the original Chromecast has been the lack of storage, especially compared to rivals. There are only a minuscule 8GB on board, leaving you very little room for downloading, well, anything.