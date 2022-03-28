New Amazon Prime Video TV series has perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina is getting incredible reviews – stream it now

The Legend of Vox Machina
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

Amazon has a hit on its hands: Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina is streaming now and the reviews are absolutely incredible. 

First, some background. The animated show is set in Exandria, a world created by Matthew Mercer from a personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Things really took off from there.

One of the most interesting things about this show is that, despite airing on Prime Video, it was originally funded by Kickstarter, picking up over $11 million. The campaign was one of the most well-funded for a TV or film project and helped fund the first 10 episodes.

From these, Amazon ordered an additional 14 episodes, meaning the show is guaranteed to get a second season – and that seems like a pretty incredible decision given the reception.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Legend of Vox Machina has a 100% Tomatometer score. Yes, 100%! The audience score currently stands at 94%, which isn't too shabby either.

One to watch – if you dare 

Legend of Vox Machina

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

As Polygon says in its review, the show isn't high art but it is a fun romp – and that's absolutely fine for a show based on D&D.

Some might find it a bit too much (there is a lot of gore and violence) but as long as you're going in with your eyes open, then it'll be a fun time.

"It’s weirdly wholesome for a show that starts so strong with the F-bombs and tits, but I love it," says Polygon's Cass Marshall. "Critical Role’s heart and good intentions overcame a lot of the initial problems with The Legend of Vox Machina, and by the time the season’s major arc kicked off I was fully invested."

If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, we definitely recommend checking out at least the first few episodes, which you can do for free right now a Amazon Prime Video has a 1-month free trial available.

TOPICS
Streaming
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.