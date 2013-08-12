Minecraft hangs on to first place

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition has held on to the top slot of the UK's video games retail sales chart for the third week in a row

Admittedly the last three weeks have been pretty quiet in terms of high profile releases, but this unbroken run is the longest for an Xbox 360 exclusive since Forza Motorsport 2 back in 2007.

The new release for this week, the rather beautiful JRPG Tales Of Xillia debuted in fourth place. FIFA 13 climbed two spots to second place, perhaps bouyed by the start of the Premiership season.

Elsewhere in the charts, Animal Crossing: New Leaf slipped two places to 5th place, yet still managed to outsell Nintendo's last triple A release for the Wii U, Pikmin 3, which has disappeared from the top 20 charts all together.

The rest of the top 10 chart shapes up as follows:

1. Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition (ranked 1st last week)

2. FIFA 13 (ranked 4th last week)

3. The Smurfs 2 (ranked 5th last week)

4. Tales Of Xillia (new entry_

5. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (ranked 3rd last week)

6. The Last Of Us (ranked 2nd last week)

7. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 (ranked 8th last week)

8. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (ranked 7th last week)

9. Tomb Raider (ranked 9th last week)

10. Assassin's Creed III (ranked 10th last week)