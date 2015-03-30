McIntosh launches new CD transport, and claims the format isn't dead

Is the CD dead? If the CD is dead, then the SACD must surely be another level of dead? Well - good news, McIntosh says that both are alive and well. Hallelujah!

If ever there was proof that convenience outweighs quality in the eyes of Joe public, then the fall of CD sales and the rise of streaming services must be it. People have, almost universally, given up on physical media and instead gone toward competitively low-quality streaming service like Spotify.

This lack of convenience is an acceptable excuse for mobile users, but at home it is not. So McIntosh has launched the MCT450 a £4,495 CD transport that will make you realise the beauty of both CD and SACD. Of course, this is a transport only, so you'll need to bung a bit more cash about in order to actually hear anything. It can be connected to your existing system via DIN, balanced output or digital (optical and coax) connectors.

The good news is, once you get your MCT450 home you'll still be able to play your collection of MP3s and WMAs with no problems. For the best use of your investment though, you're going to want to grab your old SACD collection, and hear music in proper high-resolution. Twin lasers ensure optimal disc reading, according to McIntosh, and 2x read speeds should help provide error-free playback too.

From a construction point-of-view, McIntosh doesn't disappoint. This thing is hewn from an impressive chunk of steel, with aluminium ends and a glass front panel. Most importantly though, it also has proper buttons. The sort of button that put hair on your chest and make you feel like you are in charge of something important.