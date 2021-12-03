Limited edition Hamilton PSR MTX celebrates the return of The Matrix

In 1999, The Matrix asked us to choose between the red pill and the blue pill – between a safe but false future or to enter a dangerous reality and fight for freedom, and the saga continues in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity.

In a similarly iconic manner, the original Hamilton Pulsar – reborn in 2020 as the PSR – stands as a symbol of the space-age futurism that led us into the 21st century’s increasingly digital-centric world.

Now, as a nod to innovation in both film and watchmaking, Hamilton has given the PSR a Matrix makeover, with a fitting retro-futuristic aesthetic.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

The Hamilton PSR MTX is limited to 1,999 pieces in honour of the original film’s premiere.

The sleek, all-black timepiece celebrates the return to the Matrix with green LCD numerals and the movie’s immediately recognizable digital rain pattern inscribed on the case back and on the watch’s special packaging.

Of course, this isn't Hamilton's first movie collaboration, the brand has been at the heart of cinema for almost a century and has appeared in over 500 movies since our first starring role in the 1932 classic Shanghai Express. In more recent years, Hamilton watches have popped up in sci-fi blockbusters, Tenet, Interstellar and more.

With a unique combination of cult classic appeal and retro-tech style, the PSR MTX brings the film’s legacy of heroic revolution straight to the wrist.

The PSR MTX is now available on Hamilton's website priced at £900.