LG G Watch gets software update to fix corrosion issue

LG has rolled out a software fix for the G Watch following complaints that the gold charging pins on the back were corroding and causing skin irritation.

LG probably didn't want to hear that its month-old wearable has already encountered problems, but it's acted fast with an update to address skin irritation complaints.

First picked up by Android Police, the problem is a constant electrical current that is sent through to the exposed POGO pins while the device is being worn.

When sweat on your wrist meets the live pins on the Android Wear device, it causes discolouration and corrosion.

In effect this has caused G Watch users feelings of discomfort while wearing the device, and in some cases it's burnt the skin.

The update from LG simply disables the current while the device is not connected to the charging cradle.

This should completely eliminate any risk of burns or feelings of discomfort; but there may still be some corrosion if there is any salt accumulated on the pins when it's charging.

An LG customer support representative told one G Watch owner: “While completely safe and unlikely to affect charging, LG will be rolling out a maintenance release over the next few days that will disable the current when the G Watch is not in the charging dock.

The maintenance release will be rolled out automatically over-the-air to all G Watch owners. We thank G Watch users for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused”.

How many of you G Watch owners have suffered the same problem? Has the update stopped it from melting your arm? Let us know in the comments box or drop us a line on the T3 Facebook page.