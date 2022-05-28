Euphoria's Jacob Elordi wears the new limited edition TAG Heuer Monaco

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TAG Heuer has announced the signing of Jacob Elordi as a brand ambassador who will represent the TAG Heuer Monaco. Elordi is, of course, the star of HBO’s acclaimed smash hit Euphoria, and the 24-year-old has already established himself as one of the stand-out talents of his generation.

Jacob Elordi said, 'I’ve always been drawn to things that are both classic and timeless so partnering with TAG Heuer was perfect for me. I’ve always admired Hollywood’s iconic leading men, so to wear the Monaco – a watch made famous by Steve McQueen – is something special. TAG Heuer has been the epitome of elegance and excellence for over 160 years, and it’s thrilling to be their representative for the next generation.'

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Now onto the watch… the square-shaped chronograph, created in 1969, is named after the glamourous Formula One race and brought to the big screen by Steve McQueen in his 1971 movie Le Mans.

It symbolizes the brand’s love for speed and its deeply-rooted racing spirit.

Stylistically, nothing had ever looked like the TAG Heuer Monaco before: the square case was cut at right-angles, and the bevelled crystal was of virtually unscratchable sapphire.

The newest addition to the Monaco range is a Special Edition that specifically celebrates its motor-racing history and the legendary Monaco Grand Prix.

It takes inspiration from the 1970s and the Heuer Monaco 'Dark Lord'.

It's crafted in Grade 2 titanium and coated in diamond-like carbon. The result is a deep, rich colour that fully lives up to the TAG Heuer Monaco name itself, reflecting both the unmatched luxury of the Principality and contrasted with the adrenaline of the legendary Formula 1 race.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The two-tone dial features a black circular brushed and grained finishing, complete with contrasting 18K 5N rose gold-plated applied indexes.

The watch is powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic which has hours, minutes, small seconds at 6 o'clock, date and chronograph functions. The watch has an 80-hour power reserve.

Jacob Elordi: “The TAG Heuer Monaco was an instant design classic when it launched in 1969 and it only gets better with each new iteration – constantly improved but its iconic looks never altered. There’s no other timepiece that is just as perfect for black-tie galas as it is for high-octane action.”