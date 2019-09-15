iPhone 11 is a whopping 28% FASTER than the iPhone XS

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have surfaced on benchmark engine AnTuTu's online database, and the results are nothing short of astonishing: Apple's latest handsets scored as much as 28% higher than the former flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — and that's a noticeable performance bump.

Interestingly, the listings reveal that the iPhone 11 trio sport 4GB of RAM. That's on par with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, meaning that the bulk of the improvements come from the firm's brand new Apple A13 Bionic CPU. The various enhancements baked into iOS 13 could also be behind the speed increase.

Image 1 of 3 iPhone 11 (Image credit: AnTuTu) Image 2 of 3 iPhone 11 Pro (Image credit: AnTuTu) Image 3 of 3 iPhone 11 Pro Max (Image credit: AnTuTu)

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Earlier this week, a Geekbench test revealed that the iPhone 11 Pro is a lot faster than both the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In fact, the handset topped the benchmark table, leaving the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 3 in the dust.

We know what you're thinking: The iPhone 11 doesn't come out until September 20, so how has it been benchmarked? Well, there are four possible explanations — it may have been run by a member of the media, someone in China working in a manufacturing location, an Apple employee, or high-ranking carrier staffer.

The iPhone 11 is available for pre-order right now.