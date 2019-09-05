Latest Apple iPhone 11 leak reveals the last few secrets before launch next week

Apple will hold a media event on Tuesday September 10, 2019 where CEO Tim Cook and co. are widely tipped to announce three new iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 5, waterproof AirPods 3, and a smaller HomePod smart speaker.

We've already heard a few tidbits about the next-generation iPhone line-up, which will purportedly place an emphasis on photography. The so-called iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will have an eye-spankingly large camera module to house three cameras and an LED flash that will seemingly bring an ultra-wide lens to the Apple smartphone range for the first time. The successor to the iPhone Xr, dubbed iPhone 11r, will double the number of camera lens from one to two.

Elsewhere, sources claim the next iPhone will take a leaf from the Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro playbook and let users wirelessly charge accessories or other handsets from the back of the handset. A wired fast-charger will also be bundled in the box, Face ID will be upgraded so that it works in a landscape orientation, a replacement for 3D Touch will be included, and some flashy new colours.

But what about the internals of the new handsets?

That's one of the very few areas where we didn't know what Apple has planned for the next-generation iPhone. Until the latest leak, that is.

The forthcoming iPhone 11r appears to have surfaced on benchmarking site Geekbench, revealing some of the most anticipated details about its innards.

For those who don't know – benchmark scores, like those shared on Geekbench 4, are designed to help users quickly compare performance between different devices, including those on different platforms. So, regardless of the brand of the chipset and operating system – the higher the score, the better.

According to the iPhone benchmark result, the next handset will be powered by a 6-core 2.66GHz chipset, which will likely be branded A13 – following the pattern established with previous system-on-a-chip developed by Apple. That processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM, the Geekbench 4 listing reveals.

The predecessor, iPhone Xr, sports 3GB of RAM. Despite that relatively low number – especially when compared with the frankly monstrous 12GB found in the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – the iPhone 11r has achieved a stunning single-core score of 5,415. That figure demolishes rival Android smartphones and its predecessor.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

If that wasn't surprising enough, the multi-core score of 11,294 is exactly the same as the previous iPhone. Geekbench results vary slightly between handsets, with the average iPhone XR multi-core score sitting slightly lower than 11,294 that this forthcoming iPhone 11r scored. But there are some iPhone XR models that managed to score higher than this alleged iPhone 11R.

That means we could expect modest gains from the next-generation Apple A chipset.

The operating system that will ship with the next round of iPhone hardware, iOS 13, will offer a number of performance boosts on its own, making the smartphones faster regardless of the silicon inside. It's possible that instead of raw speed, Apple will focus on efficiency for improved battery life with the A13 – something that will be essentially when introducing features like reverse wireless charging.

Thankfully, there's not long to wait until we know exactly what Apple is thinking. The company will hold its hotly-anticipated media event next week in the Steve Jobs Theatre on its spaceship headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will also be the last event with Sir Jony Ive serving as the Chief Design Officer for the firm.