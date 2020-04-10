Incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 20 display to square off against Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, set to launch in July, is already shaping up to be a powerhouse of a phone. It’s likely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that made the Samsung Galaxy S20 so successful, alongside one of the S20’s excellent camera sets.

However, what sets the Note series apart is its huge screen and state-of-the-art S Pen stylus. Together, two bridge the gap between tablet and smartphone, allowing a greater surface area to work on and a more advanced way to do it.

That screen could be about to get even bigger. A new patent filed by Samsung and spotted by Dutch news outlet LetsGoDigital shows a phone using a four-sided curved screen in an “overflow” style, with the corners remaining part of the phone’s back casing for additional support.

Although it’s not confirmed to be for a Note phone, as Samsung’s next big release on the horizon, it does make sense to include it here. It’s also a great feature for the Note, which relies heavily on getting a huge working surface area onto a phablet and in people’s pockets, in order to make the most of its S Pen technology.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

It’s no wonder the Galaxy Note 20’s working title is reportedly “canvas” inside Samsung’s dev team. While the small portion of a curved surface is difficult to interact with for many people’s thumbs, the fine point of an S Pen could be just the thing, incorporating stylus-operated sliding technology for some settings and apps.

Can the four-sided waterfall display work? Yes. We’ve already seen a similar design at work in the Huawei P40 series. The P40 Pro and Pro Plus pack a 6.58” vibrant Always-On Display with a four-sided “overflow”, a curved screen on all sides (bar the corners) that’s almost bezel-less. The Huawei P40 received a 6.1” display with the same design.

With Oppo’s Find X2, OnePlus 8 and the Huawei P40 series, Samsung finds itself surrounded by all sides despite a strong showing with the S20 series at the start of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with a four-sided overflow display able to interact with the stylus, could help the Korean company retain its hold on the premium smartphone market.

