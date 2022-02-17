Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger is a traditional watch for crypto millionaires

Hublot recently introduced the Big Bang Unico Ledger, a brand new watch created in partnership with Ledger, a digital asset platform used by 4 million customers worldwide. The watch aims to merge high-end crypto technology and traditional watch craftsmanship.

There are three core elements in the Big Bang Unico Ledger package: the watch, a limited-edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a special sapphire watch box.

Let's start with the watch, which is based on the Big Bang Unico. It has a 42mm black ceramic case and a skeletonised automatic chronograph in-house movement.

Most striking is the watch’s high-contrast bezel, cast in solid “Electrum”, a natural gold and silver alloy that was used by Lydian societies in around 580-590 BC to mint the earliest known coins. For the watch, Hublot’s research and development department developed a special stainless version of the alloy containing a 50/50 gold-silver mix.

The Bitcoin Latin motto “Vires in Numeris”, or strength in numbers, is stamped six times into the bezel’s outer edge.

These themes aim to capture the spirit of the world’s oldest and newest currencies, while the case back is engraved with the Ledger logo and the 50-piece limited-edition number.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Packaged with the watch is the Ledger and Hublot Nano X, a limited-edition crypto key that will only be available with the watch. The Nano X is Ledger’s signature digital asset wallet, a Bluetooth-enabled piece of hardware for safely encrypting, securing, managing and crypto-assets. The Nano X is finished in matte black and decorated with both Ledger and Hublot logos.

Both the watch and the wallet will be delivered in a special presentation box made of a transparent smoked black sapphire chosen to illustrate the transparency and security of blockchain and decentralised currency.

The case also makes an ironic reference to the solid, once impervious nature of traditional vaults and safes, which serve no function when it comes to digital assets.

Hublot hopes the Big Bang Unico Ledger will go down in history as a game-changer – the first wristwatch to fuse fine watchmaking and high-end crypto technology perfectly together.

As the press release says, 'Hublot loves crypto!'

(Image credit: Hublot)

The watch is available now, priced at $28,300 USD, whether you'll be able to buy it with yourEthereum or Bitcoin is yet to be determined.

