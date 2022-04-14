How to watch The Kardashians online and stream the new reality show wherever you are

It's time to keep up with the Kardashians, once again. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Kardashians online on Disney Plus and Hulu

The Kardashians
Chiara Castro
By
published

Less than a year after saying goodbye to their 14-year-old reality show, running for 20 long seasons on E!, the Kardashian gang is back on the small screen - though, it's fair to say, they never really left.

The new Hulu show, The Kardashians, is likely to follow new dramas in the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters - Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie - and momager, Kris Jenner.

New loves, new business avenues, new pregnancies, new scandals: something that diligent followers already know from their Instagrams, perhaps. But, as the giant streaming platform promises, "The gang is bringing the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines." 

Make sure you know how to watch the The Kardashians online and stream the new docu-series no matter where you are in the world - with those in the US able to benefit from the exceptional value Disney Plus bundle deal.

When can I watch The Kardashians online?

The Kardashians will premiere on at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST b Thursday, April 14 in the US, UK, and around the world. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Thursday.

How to watch The Kardashians online in the US

Hulu: from $6.99 a month

Hulu: from $6.99 a month

The Kardashians will debut on the US on 3.01am PT / 12am PT on Thursday April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will arrive on the platform every week at the same time, with an expected 20-episode run for its first season.

You can get Hulu for $6.99 per month with new customers able to enjoy a 30-day free trial. Subscribe without ads and pay $12.99 a month.

Or get even better value for money and bundle it together with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month ($19.99 a month without ads).

You can watch Hulu on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks.

How to watch The Kardashians online elsewhere around the world

Disney Plus: £7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99 a month

Disney Plus: £7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99 a month

Fans living outside the US will also be able to watch The Kardashians from Thursday April 14. However, they will do so on Disney Plus as a part of its Star hub.

Get Disney Plus from £7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99 per month. You can also opt for its annual plan and pay for a year upfront, saving you around 15% off across the year.

You can watch Disney Plus on your computer and laptop directly from its website. It also has easy-to-use apps you can download on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks.

The Kardashians trailer:

Chiara Castro
Chiara Castro

Chiara is a multimedia journalist, with a special eye for latest trends and issues in cybersecurity. She is a Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPNs. She mainly writes news and features about data privacy, online censorship and digital rights for TechRadar, Tom's Guide and T3. With a passion for digital storytelling in all its forms, she also loves photography, video making and podcasting. Originally from Milan in Italy, she is now based in Bristol, UK, since 2018.

