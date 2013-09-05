Harman Kardon unveils Onyx Wireless Speaker

Harman Kardon looks set to take on the likes of Bose, Sonos and Loewe all of whom have already entered the premium wireless speaker market

Harman Kardon has unveiled the Onyx, a portable wireless speaker with 60W of power and still manages to boast a 6 hour battery life on a single charge.

The compact speaker system has been designed with every eventuality in mind so you'll be able to stream music to it via Bluetooth, AirPlay, DLNA and of course the trusty Aux-in.

Keeping things totally wireless there's NFC connectivity which means with a tap of your phone you'll be connected and able to play music straight away.

Appeasing everyone will certainly win over fans who have multiple devices with both Android and iOS however the company is still aiming for the audiophile inside all of us.

Four channels of amplification means you'll get 60W rms of power through four speakers whilst dual aluminium passive radiators will make sure your Skrillex isn't lacking any bass.

It's built to impress as well using leather and stainless steel accents, so while it's certainly portable we wouldn't recommend it being your festival speaker of choice.

The Onyx will be available from October this year and will cost around £420.