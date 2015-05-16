Guillermo Del Toro reveals what Silent Hills could have been

A few weeks back it was confirmed by Konami that Silent Hills is cancelled, the exciting horror game from Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro. Now the director has spoken out on the cancellation, and has revealed what we're all going to be missing out on.

Guillermo del Toro has revealed his disappointment at the cancellation of horror game Silent Hills, which came about after Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami.

In an interview with IGN, the director revealed what he and Kojima had been cooking up, before Konami pulled the plug.

"The collaboration between Kojima and myself, the meetings, and the friendship that was developing was beautiful," del Toro revealed. "We had an agreement on where to go. We had an agreement on how we were going to push the new platforms. We were having a blast.



"What we wanted to do with the game – and we were very much in agreement on this – was to take the technology and make it as cutting-edge as we could in creating terror in the house. The idea was very, very atmosphere-drenched.



"But what made Silent Hill so great was that you had the atmosphere but then you a pay-off with a very active, very intense series of moments. We wanted to do some stuff that I'm pretty sure – just in case it ever comes back, which honestly I would love for somebody to change their mind and we can do it – but in case it comes back there was some stuff that was very new, and I wouldn't want to spoil it."



"Norman was super happy, Hideo was super happy, and so was I."



Earlier this month a petition was launched to push Silent Hills back into development - a fact that del Toro acknowledges.



"I know there's a petition going on the Internet and it's gathering signatures," he said. "I would add my signature to it, and hope that someone pays attention."