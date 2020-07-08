Grab Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G with 100GB data on Three for cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is, without a doubt, one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now, packing serious heat in every way imaginable. To make things even better, Three is offering a brand new Galaxy S20 with 100GB of data for £45/month with just £29 to pay upfront.

As we found in our Galaxy S20 review, this is an absolute belter of a handset, featuring a gorgeous and enormous AMOLED display, intuitive UI built on top of Android, and an impressive camera. If you care about having a silky smooth Android experience, this is the handset for you in our eyes.

While the more expensive phones in the S20 lineup, like the Ultra, might be attractive, the S20 does everything you need it to and then some, all for a much cheaper price. You even get support for 5G, which will eventually offer lightning fast internet all across the UK.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) | Three | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24 month plan | £29 upfront | £45/month | Available from Three

Samsung's range of smartphones are known for being amazing and for good reason: they are. With beautiful displays, fast internals, great cameras, and more to boot, you can't go wrong. Especially when you're also getting 100GB data.View Deal

In terms of the goodies on offer from Three, the main one is the whopping 100GB of data that comes included with the contract. It does what it says on the tin; more data than you could ever know what to do with, and it's freely available to use for tethering or whatever other needs you might have.

On top of that, there's unlimited calls and texts (naturally) as well as the Go Binge programme, which offers data-free access to popular services like Netflix, Snapchat, SoundCloud, and Apple Music.

Basically, when you combine this contract from Three with the Galaxy S20, you can't lose: oodles of data, a top-tier smartphone, and low upfront and monthly costs. Deals like this don't come around often.

So, if you're in the market to spice up your smartphone life, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on Three, with bountiful data and a cheap monthly price.

Want to compare this deal to the rest on the market? Then be sure to check out the deals table below: