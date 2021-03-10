Google Pixel 6 is getting a 4K selfie camera to take the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S22

Google is reportedly lining up three new smartphones this year; the Google Pixel 5a set for a June 11 launch, the Google Pixel Fold, and the Google Pixel 6, and it looks like the latter is in for a drastic design change.

Given that you can only do so much with a rectangular block, the significance of the redesign is relative to the Pixel models that have come before it, and sees the front-facing camera move from its usual top-left corner of the display to the top-center of the screen instead. The holepunch cut-out itself is also set to shrink down in size.

Meanwhile the Pixel 5a, which is set to look almost exactly the same as the Google Pixel 4a based on leaked CADS, is keeping the selfie cam in its usual spot, but the holepunch is getting downsized here too – from a 65 pixel radius to a 55 pixel radius.

9to5Google discovered these tidbits digging through the update for the Google Camera app, and while the code alludes to these changes, they may not necessarily come to pass in the final product, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

The outlet also notes a possible upgrade to the Google Pixel 6 selfie camera that would allow support for 4K video recording, as opposed to being capped at 1080p/ 30fps like the Google Pixel 5, although the jury is out on the frame rate.

In other Pixel news, if you're excited about the prospect of a foldable Pixel, these Google Pixel Fold renders should tide you over until more leaks slip out about the device.