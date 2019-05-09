Garmin releases a range of new dash cams in an attempt to take on Nextbase

Garmin has expanded its popular dash cam line-up to include the four new models, offering a verity of options to suit different drivers needs.

The new series includes a brand-new ultra-compact design, called the Dash Cam Mini, as well as a new, range-topping model with an extra-wide field of view, the Dash Cam 66W.

The new lineup allows you take advantage of a reliable 140-degree field of view or, in the case of the 66W, an expansive 180-degree lens that captures more of what's happening on the road.

The 66W can also record 1440p video with Clarity HDR (High Dynamic Range) for enhanced performance during the day or night, as can the Dash Cam 56 (which doesn't feature the wider lens).

The more affordable 46 and Mini models will record footage in 1080p.

All models with a screen (that's the 66W, 56, and 46) feature driver alerts, such as forward collision, lane departure warnings and "Go" alerts to enhance driver awareness.

These models also feature voice control, so by saying “OK, Garmin,” you can start and stop audio recordings, take still pictures, or start and stop a 'Travelapse' video.

The ultra-compact Dash Cam Mini is about the size of a small car key, according to Garmin, so is ideal if you're looking for something discrete and don't require the extra features.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

All new Garmin dash cams come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so you can conveniently sync video files from multiple cameras with Dash Cam Auto Sync or upload any saved incidents to your smartphone. This is done through the free Garmin Drive app.

Dash Cam Auto Sync and the Garmin Drive app can automatically sync video from up to four new Garmin dash cams to provide 360-degree coverage around a vehicle – from the front, back, and even the sides.

The new Garmin dash cam are available now, with prices starting at £99 for the Dash Cam Mini, and ranging up to £199.99 for the Dash Cam 66W.

We'll be reviewing them soon, so make to check back for T3's official verdict.