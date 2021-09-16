Fighting fit: this Garmin Forerunner 745 offer is $409 cheaper than usual on eBay right now

Launched only last year (2020 for those who’ve lost track of time), the Garmin Forerunner 745 quickly ramped up the competition to make it onto your wrist. While we think the Forerunner 945 (which got a full five-star review from us) is a tougher running partner, the 745 can definitely keep up.

Both watches have a lot in common, but the 745 is the cheaper option. So for anyone on a tight budget, but looking for a very capable multi-sport wearable, you won’t go wrong with this Garmin.

And while already more affordable than some of its other Garmin siblings, it still does cost a pretty penny at AU$899 when full-priced. However, Aussie retailer Ryda has slashed the price of the 745 by a whopping AU$349!

Garmin Forerunner 745 | AU$899 AU$489.85 on eBay (save AU$409.15) Garmin is known for its rugged wearables, a favourite brand of many a triathlete. While there are several Garmin Forerunner models to choose from, this particular one is going cheap over on eBay right now. Available from Aussie retailer Ryda’s official eBay store, there four colour options to choose from – black , whitestone , magma red and neo tropic – all for just AU$489.95. That’s a very significant saving of over AU$409.

If you’re fresh to the smartwatch and fitness watch world, Garmin is a top dog in the field. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it’s loved by runners, it boasts tracking for running, swimming, cycling and a whole slew of other activities. It’ll even monitor all your important metrics while you sweat up a storm. There’s a pulse oximeter to keep track of your oxygen levels, as well as all-important Spotify support to help you go the distance. The features list doesn’t seem to stop with calorie counts, respiration checks and all-day stress monitoring all a part of the 745 package.



If you’re tossing up between the 745 and it’s big brother, the 945, it’s of note that they’re physically almost identical, the screen size and resolution (1.2 inches and 240px) is the same across both, you’ll find the straps are dead ringers for each other, both use Corning Gorilla Glass Dx Lens. The only difference really being that the 745 is slightly lighter.