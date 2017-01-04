Feast your eyes on the 15.6-inch 4K display on the new HP Spectre x360

Back in October last year, we got our hands on the amazing Spectre 13 from HP, with its superb, lightweight design and USB-C compatibility. However, we were frustrated with the fact its display was limited to Full HD.

So HP is back to right that wrong and tweak the Spectre into near perfection with the Spectre x360 - an upgrade that adds a 15.6-inch 4K screen, a huge battery and lots, lots more.

It features 15.6-inch (39.6cm) diagonal 4K display and an ENVY Curved All-in-One 34, the world’s widest curved all-in-one with new integrated sound bar design.

It also comes with a supercharged battery that offers 12.75 hours of use on a single charge - that's a huge upgrade on the 9.5 hours you got with the original HP Spectre 13.

It may have gained 0.4 pounds with that larger battery, but at 4.42 pounds it's still an incredibly light offering for the largest convertible laptop on the market. You'll even get a Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics card to do that 4K display justice.

You're even getting Thunderbolt 3 support in its USB Type-C port, front-facing speakers, fast-charging and an IR webcam.

The Spectre x360 15.6 will go on sale in February 2017 for $1,249 (£1,016).