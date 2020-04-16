Dyson vacuum cleaner offers suck up to £75 off the usual price right now – and there's big money off a Dyson fan too

If you're thinking you can't get your home any cleaner than it is right now then think again. Dyson has a collection of super Spring offers that come with savings of up to £75 until April 21. There’s a terrific trio of vacuums to choose from, including the Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus with £75 off, the Dyson V8 Animal Extra also with £75 off and the Dyson V10 Animal discounted by a tidy £50.

All are blessed with names that demand you own them. They're all pretty swell at cleaning too.

Despite all of their unbridled power you might still find yourself working up a sweat, so Dyson has done the decent thing and added a fan to this triumvirate of dust-munchers as part of its Spring offer thing.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me, with £50 off, is a personal purifier fan that has been developed to improve air quality. That’s a real boon if you’ve been inhabiting the same living space for weeks on end. It could prove particularly useful for allergy sufferers too.

Better still, it’s a real talking point, not that we’re in a position to chat about it with anybody at the moment unless they’re online. No matter, it's a steal thanks to that 50 quid off.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus | £199.99 | Save £75 at John Lewis

Save a whopping £75 off the asking price of the Motorhead Plus. It'll deliver a deep clean in no time and offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free vacuuming for added convenience. It also transforms into a handheld in one easy click while the hygienic dirt emptying system gets rid of dirt in one action. With five tools and accessories, including a Motorised cleaner head, it's a powerful cleaning solution.View Deal

Today's best Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal Extra | £299.99 | Save £75 at John Lewis

Save £75 on the Dyson V8 Animal Extra, which offers up to 40 minutes of cord-free cleaning. Specially engineered for homes with pets, it captures dust and animal hair along with allergens, and expels cleaner air. With 8 tools and accessories, including the Stubborn Dirt Brush tool and Mini Motorhead tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt the machine transforms into a handheld in one click. Four additional tools to make cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery easy. The hygienic emptying system drives out dirt in one action.View Deal

Today's best Dyson V8 Animal deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal| £349.99 | Save £50 at John Lewis

Save £50 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum, which has the suction power of a corded vacuum with up to 60 minutes runtime. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and the Soft Roller Cleaner head picks up large debris and fine dust from hard floors. It comes with a range of Dyson attachments that are specially designed to help remove ground-in dirt, dust and pet hair. Awarded a Which? Best Buy 2019 gong no less.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifier fan | £249.99 | Save £50 at John Lewis

Save £50 on this amazing fan that is engineered to help improve air quality. It projects cooling, filtered air wherever you need it. The fully-sealed filter combines an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles from the air. Adjust the dome's oscillating position to angle the flow higher or lower using Core Flow technology. For a comfortable night's sleep set the sleep timer anywhere between 30 minutes and 8 hours. The LCD screen displays airflow speed, modes and filter life.View Deal

The best Dyson fan, heater and air purifier deals

The Pure Cool tower and desk (not shown proportionately).

Today's best Dyson Pure Cool Tower deals Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Link... Amazon Prime AU $829 View Deal Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan... Amazon AU $849 View Deal

Today's best Dyson Pure Hot + Cool deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Dyson Hot + Cool deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best AM10 Humidifier deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Worn out after all that vacuuming? The best hot tub deals