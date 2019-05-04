DeLonghi Prima Donna Exclusive ESAM6900.M Bean to Cup Coffee Machine has £1,000 off!

If you love making good coffee then you’ll want to get yourself a good machine. We’ve seen plenty from DeLonghi, like the ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine and the Autentica coffee machine for example, which are both currently (or were recently) on offer. Particularly if you love coffee but aren’t so keen on the making it bit, a bean to cup coffee machine is a must. They're often very expensive but check out this DeLonghi bean to cup – it's a grand off at Curry's!

• DeLonghi Prima Donna Exclusive ESAM6900.M Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. Now £999 was £1999 | Save £1,000 ,

While it boasts the usual slick and stylish design that you expect from a premium brand like DeLonghi, the Prima Donna does one-touch coffee making. Yep, you can enjoy your own personalised coffee settings and keep the cups of caffeine coming by simply pressing one of the six silver buttons that run along the front of the unit. Actually, one of them is for dispensing hot chocolate, which adds extra appeal.

Push-button ease

Inside, there’s an integrated coffee grinder with 13 different grinding settings that’ll happily get to work on your favourite beans for a super fresh brew. But the magic really happens thanks to DeLonghi’s patented Automatic Cappuccino system.

Once you’ve got the blend you favour most you can save the settings and the machine will then dispense your preferred cupful of coffee next time you press the button. Strength, temperature, size and type of coffee can all be configured and assigned to a button. It’s all previewed nicely on the colour screen too and we’re also taken with the way the machine can programmed to automatically switch on and/or stay on standby.

No shortage of crema with this Delonghi bean to cup

When you’re done brewing, put the carafe back in the cooler to keep it fresh. The potent milk frother is also particularly good at delivering consistent cappuccino, Italian Latte Macchiatto and Café Latte, while it’s pretty up there if you just want a cup of frothy milk.

And as for the hot chocolate… it’s well good, as our chocolate moustaches will confirm. All that for a mere £1,000. What more could you want? True coffee snobs will point at bean-to-cup machines and get a bit sniffy, but this DeLonghi Prima Donna is not just good looking, there's a lot of coffee-making expertise here too.