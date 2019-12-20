6 reasons De’Longhi Prima Donna Class ECAM550.75.MS is the ultimate coffee machine

De’Longhi is well known for making a huge range of kitchen gadgets, including coffee machines, of every type and for every budget. However the Queen of its range is this, the Prima Donna Class ECAM550.75.MS bean to cup coffee machine.

Hailing from the picturesque town of Treviso in Italy – where stylish Italians spend much of their time quaffing ristretto, when they’re not saying ‘Ciao!’ to each other whilst riding mopeds – the Prima Donna is a caffienated work of art.

Behind its stylish fascia lurks a formidable array of tech for grinding, dosing, milk-texturing… and wirelessly connecting. Control is via the the easy-to-read, 3.5-inch colour display and touch controls, or through De’Longhi’s Coffee Link app.

The De’Longhi Prima Donna Class gives you instant access to 6 of your favourite coffee styles from touch controls (with a total of 13 available to you in seconds through the beverage menu). Here are 6 reasons why you need one in your kitchen.

1. It makes great coffee

Always a good selling point in a coffee machine. With the ability to adjust everything from the grind to the strength – ‘Aroma’, as De’Longhi puts it – to even the temperature and quantity dispensed, you can easily make a coffee that’s perfectly suited to your taste. That’s true whether you prefer a strong espresso, a long and satisfying Americano or a creamy cappuccino or latte. The De’Longhi uses the optimum dose and extraction time to create the perfect results every time.

2. Save favourites for you and your family

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

As well as being able to instantly save your favourite settings on the machine or through the Coffee Link app for every style of coffee, you can set up to 6 user profiles – one for every member of your family, plus a few visiting friends besides. Replace the milk carafe with the included hot water spout and you can even use the Prima Donna to make tea or other beverages.

3. Great milky coffees

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

De’Longhi’s celebrated LatteCrema System serves up really rich, densely-textured foam, just like you’d get in an artisanal coffee shop. The double-walled thermal carafe has three settings for the density of the microbubbles… and it keeps the milk at the optimum temperature for longer, too. Cleaning it is brilliantly simple.

4. App control is a breeze

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The Coffee Link app lets you control every parameter of every coffee, with all the same controls as you’ll find on the machine itself. You can tailor each drink to suit you and your guests, and save favourites. You can even start the extraction process from your phone although, alas, you will then have to go and fetch the coffee yourself as the tech does not yet exist to teleport your Americano straight into your hands. Maybe next year…

5. Looks chic and stylish

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

De’Longhi has really brought all its Italian design charms to bear on the Prima Donna Class. The machine is elegant, smart and easy to clean both inside and out. The colour screen is easy to read in all lighting conditions, and the touch controls are tactile and responsive. Everything looks and feels suitably premium, from the way the LatteCrema milk carafe docks with the main body of the machine, to the gleaming chrome highlights.

6. Comes with everything you need

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

As well as the hot water spout and LatteCrema system carafe, the Prima Donna comes with a water filter – essential for hard water areas if you want the best-tasting coffee, and less frequent descaling. The premium, fully adjustable burr grinder and coffee bean hopper, 1.5-litre water tank, extraction system and milk carafe are cleverly compacted into a striking machine with a surprisingly small footprint.

• Buy De’Longhi Prima Donna Class ECAM550.75.MS bean to cup coffee machine now at delonghi.co.uk and John Lewis for £1,099