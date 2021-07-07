Carl Pei's Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds will be just £99 and feature ANC

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company last year to start up his own endeavour with Nothing. After teasing a pair of true wireless earbuds as its first product, Nothing has fed us few more tidbits about the device before it's revealed on July 27.

As well as supplying the image above, and a close up of the final product on Instagram – which gives nothing (ha!) away – we've surprisingly been given the price ahead of the reveal, as well as confirmation that the Nothing ear (1) will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) to deliver a premium user experience.

The ANC of the Nothing ear (1) utilises three high-definition mics to keep out all the annoying background noise that's trying to stop you from focusing on your content. And judging by the mini doc above (which is remarkably reminiscent of OnePlus' previous behind-the-scenes sneak peeks) and the Insta post, the transparent design is set to be a treat.

"Transparent design is one of the hardest things to accomplish for the engineering team... it's very easy to create something that looks cheap when it's transparent," Pei says in the video.

The concept of a transparent pair of wireless earbuds posed challenges that saw the team develop entirely new processes to overcome. Tom Howard, head of design, explains that they had tried a number of methods to seal the two components that make up each earbud, pointing out that "any little detail is right there on the surface".

The Nothing ear (1) remain firmly under wraps for now, but we do know that when they launch, they'll retail for £99 (approx. $137/ AU$182). Will they make their way into out best wireless earbuds or best true wireless earbuds lists? Who knows, but we're excited to see what Pei has up his sleeve, and there's only a few more weeks to find out.