Buying a new Apple iPad is about to get much, much tougher

If you're thinking about buying a new iPad, you're about to get a whole lot more choice. According to new regulatory filings, Apple is planning on bringing two new tablets to its hugely-popular iPad range.

As it stands, the iPad line-up includes the iPad Mini, iPad, iPad Air, and the iPad Pro series, which is available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

According to the latest report from AppleInsider, the Cupertino-based company has filed five models with the Eurasian Economic Commission ahead of the tablets going on-sale. As well as three updated versions of previously-seen models, the filing includes two all-new tablets, AppleInsider reports.

Unfortunately, it's not exactly clear what is different about these new models. It's possible that Apple will introduce a screen size to a refreshed 9.7-inch iPad, with both 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch displays rumoured in the past.

To squeeze the extra screen real estate into the chassis, Apple is likely to drop the bezels and physical Home Button from the design – just like it did with the latest iPad Pro design overhaul.

Unlike the iPhone, which always debuts in September, Apple does not have a strict release schedule for the iPad. If the company is already filing with official bodies like the Eurasian Economic Commission, then the design and specs are finalised. However, Apple might until October to hold a specific event for the new tablets – if it's not looking like there will be enough time in the September event, which is already pegged to include three new iPhone models, and updated AirPods.