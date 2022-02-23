Breitling and Triumph collaborate on stunning limited edition watch and motorcycle

Close your eyes and transport yourself back to the mid-1960s, auto racing was in its heyday and a whole subculture had sprung up around “café racers” -- stylish motorcycles used to take their riders from café to café.

Willy Breitling set out to capture the speed-driven style of the day with a completely new take on the timekeeper -- the Breitling Top Time, an unconventional chronograph designed for “young and active professionals” quickly became a hit thanks to the watch’s bold proportions.

Today, that 1960s café-racer spirit is back in a spectacular new Top Time collaboration between Breitling and British motorcycle brand Triumph.

The star of the watch is the ice-blue dial. This unique colour has two major references: a blue Triumph Thunderbird 6T from 1951, and a rare, blue-dialled Breitling Top Time Ref. 815 from the 1970s.

Other features include a subdued racing-themed calfskin leather strap that lets the hero dial shine; Breitling and Triumph logos that sit subtly at 12 and 6 o’clock; oversized mushroom pushers that allow for easy control of the chronograph’s stop-start and reset functions; and a high contrast tachymeter scale that provides clear legibility of speed readings.

The watch is powered by the Breitling Caliber 23, a COSC-certified chronometer with a power reserve of approximately 48 hours.

The caseback is etched with a detailed design sketch of Triumph’s parallel-twin engine -- a cool feature we're sure collectors will love.

At a 41mm diameter, the Top Time Triumph is, like the original, a fit for both sexes.

The Breitling Top Time Triumph is priced at £4,500 and it is available to buy from Goldsmiths now.

On the other hand, if you're more into bike than wristwatches, Triumph is launching 270 co-branded motorcycles — the Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition.

Buyers of this motorcycle will have the opportunity to purchase a special owner’s version of the Top Time Triumph, this one with a sunray dial and engraved caseback featuring the individual number of the bike.

Of the co-branded watches, Triumph CEO Nick Bloor said: “This collaboration is born out of a shared philosophy of bold and original design. The Top Time Triumph brings that uncompromising style and craftsmanship together.”

The Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition has an on the road price of £16,000 (before options) and you can register your interest on Triumph's website now.

