Bosch AXT 25 TC vs Bosch AXT Rapid 2200: two top garden shredders compared

If you're allergic to Bosch products for some reason, look away now. To find the best garden shredder, we're comparing the excellent Bosch AXT 25 TC and Bosch AXT Rapid 2200. There's no better way to dispose of excess flora and fauna, making the garden look perfect this summer.

Bosch has made a very strong name for itself selling high-quality work tools for pretty much everyone, from carpenters to gardeners, and these two shredders are no different, offering something for everyone, no matter the budget.

A garden shredder is the perfect accompaniment to a lot of other tools.

So, the Bosch AXT 25 TC and Bosch AXT Rapid 2200 are both great. But which one is the best shredder? Read on to find out.

Bosch AXT 25 TC vs Bosch AXT Rapid 2200: features

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that the Bosch AXT 25 TC and AXT Rapid 2200 are designed with different markets in mind. The former is more powerful and well-featured, making it more expensive, while the latter is ideal for a first time buyer or someone with only light shredding needs.

On a practical level, this means the AXT 25 TC weighs in at 30.5kg, compared to 12kg for the AXT Rapid 2200; has a cutting capacity of 45mm, compared to 40mm; and includes a generous 53 litre collection box, while the Rapid 2200 has no such box.

The 2,500-watt turbine in the AXT 25 TC powers a bladed drum that crushes everything inside very, very quietly. Like, seriously, you can barely hear this thing. You can put both leafy and wood material in, all of which will be satisfying chopped.

Meanwhile, the AXT Rapid 2200 – powered by a 2,200-watt motor – uses laser-cut precision blades that make quick work of loads of different materials. In fact, Bosch says the Rapid 2200 can deal with up to 90kg of material per hour, which isn't bad.

Both also include a range of safety features to keep your hands and other body parts safe from a devastating crushing, so no need to worry about that.

Bosch AXT 25 TC vs Bosch AXT Rapid 2200: design and use

The basic difference between these two excellent shredding machines comes down to scale: the AXT 25 TC can handle pretty much anything you throw (ie, gently place) in it, while the Rapid 2200 does a good job with smaller things. If you're planning on doing some serious shredding, we recommend the more high-end Bosch.

The other downside to the Rapid 2200 is the need to provide your own storage container (or tarp) for all of the shredded material. Bosch does sell a few useful accessories, including a specialised collection bag, but make sure to price this in.

Overall, we found that both the AXT 25 TC and AXT Rapid 2200 performed really well, even under intense loads. While you might need to do more preparation of material for the 2200, it can handle material up to 40mm so isn't a slouch by any means.

Bosch AXT 25 TC vs Bosch AXT Rapid 2200: verdict

You can probably guess what we're going to say. For anyone who wants a high-end shredder, the Bosch AXT 25 TC is ideal: well-priced, capable of handling pretty much anything, and almost entirely silent when in use. But for everyone else, the Bosch AXT Rapid 2200 will do the job, once you've added on something to collect the shredded material.

Whichever, you pick, it'll easily handle the majority of your shredding activity and make your cleanup after cutting the grass, strimming, cutting down that old tree, and whatever else so much easier.