Assassin's Creed Pirates now playable on Internet Explorer

With games like Angry Birds and Cut the Rope already available Ubisoft wanted to see how far web-gaming could go so got to work on AC: Pirates

Ubisoft has released a special version of Assassin's Creed: Pirates for web browser via Internet Explorer, the game was created using HTML, WebGL Graphics and JavaScript.

The game is an alternative version to the one currently available on iOS and Android. Whilst still featuring the same main character users will instead be tasked with exploring and racing.

Available for Internet Explorer 11 the game will work on desktops as well as tablets with the same touchscreen input found on the tablet and smartphone specific version.

Ubisoft were reportedly able to achieve the same graphical fidelity through a web browser by using a new 3D engine called Babylon.js. Created by a number of engineers at Microsoft the engine has been built from the ground up to allow for easy porting and creation, especially with graphic intensive games.