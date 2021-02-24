Apple M1 MacBook Air gets a 15% price cut – with one tiny catch

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air launched late last year and is one of the first Apple Macs to house the tech giant's own M1 Arm-based chip – alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac Mini – and right now you can buy it directly from Apple from just $849.

That's a saving of $150 off the usual $999 starting price – the only catch is that it's a refurbished mode, but don't let that put you off; Apple offers the same one-year warranty with refurb products as it does on brand new tech, and packs in all the accessories you'd expect to get with a brand new purchase.

If you're in the US, you can head over to Apple's website where you'll find the refurbished MacBook Air with the M1 chip available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, giving you the same color options as if you were to buy it new, so you're really getting quite the bargain.

UK customers can't get in on the cheaper MacBook Air action, but if you're looking for a discount on the M1 MacBook Pro model, it starts from £1,099 on Apple's UK website , in Space Grey, and Silver, offering a saving of a whopping £200 on the usual £1,299 price tag. Apple's US also has some refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models available, starting from $1,099, in Space Gray, and Silver.

Stock of the refurbished MacBooks is limited, as it depends on what's being sent back for replacement and repairs, so if you've been thinking about dabbling with the new M1 processor, a 15% discount isn't to be sniffed at, especially when you can get the added security of buying from Apple direct, along with all the benefits that comes with in terms of anything going wrong with your hardware.