Anonymous hacker caught by FBI after girlfriend's tit-pic blunder

Busted! FBI catches Anonymous hacker after he uploads a picture of his girlfriend's breasts on Twitter via his iPhone

Anonymuos hacker Higinio O. Ochoa the third has been caught by the FBI after being traced through an image (which can be found here) that he uploaded of his girlfriend's breasts on Twitter.

Rather ironically for Mr Ochoa the image also happened to contain a taunting message for the FBI taped to his girlfriends stomach which read "PwNd by w0rmer & CabinCr3w

Mr Ochoa has been arrested by the authorities for illegaly hacking into four U.S. Law Enforcement websites and then leaking information surrounding operations and officers.

The information was leaked through a website which, at the bottom, contained the image in question. By analysing the photo they were able to discover that it was taken on an iPhone and then using that, were able to find the GPS tag which is included with most images taken on smartphones today.

Learning the location of the image was Austrailia they were then able to make the connection between the image and the fact that Ochoa had made several references to an Australian girlfriend.

From there it was a simple matter of tracing his Facebook page through her own and then placing surveillance on him until they were satisfied to make the arrest.

Mr Ochoa isn't the first and he certainly won't be the last person to be defeated by social media, don't believe us? Well why not check out these Twitter cock-ups and discover that actually, he's not alone.