Android 2.2 to hit Vodafone locked Desires next week

FroYo to finally land on Vodafone locked devices

Vodafone customers angry at the 360 firmware update rolled out last week have been handed some good news with the Network provider's latest FroYo-filled announcement.

The official Vodafone forum has today confirmed that Android 2.2 'Froyo' will be rolled out without any Vodafone branding, shifting the otherwise unmoveable 360 software and various other Vodafone-branded apps in the process. Having frustrated customers earlier this month with the non-FroYo update, the long awaited Android 2.2 OS update will now hit Vodafone's locked HTC Desire handset's within 7-10 days.

Responding to the flood of complaints that hit the network's user forum, a Vodafone moderator said: “We've listened to feedback from customers on a number of points around the recent 360 Android 2.1 update and made some changes to the roll out plan.”

“The Android 2.2 update for Vodafone HTC Desire users will be based on the HTC open market version of the software and we will customise it to ensure our network settings are installed. For customers who have downloaded the recent 360 update for Android 2.1, we can confirm that the Android 2.2 update will remove the 360 applications and will leave the homepage and bookmarks on your current settings.”

