Amazing holographic smartphone looks like science fiction

A promotional video from the Chinese company Takee has been released apparently showing its latest handset with full-on holographic capabilities.

Tech companies have long been experimenting with different kinds of displays. Back when 3D was incoming, HTC and LG produced glasses-free 3D phones and Nintendo tried the same thing with the 3DS. Most recently, the Amazon Fire Phone arrived with what it calls "Dynamic Perspective."

All of those, frankly, have just been completely surpassed if a video by Chinese company Takee is to be believed. The company claims to have produced the world's first holographic smartphone.

According to the video, the Takee 1 handset sports a pair of front-facing cameras that will track your eyes to create and adjust depth and perspective as you move your head. So far, so Amazon.

But then the company says that in-air controls will allow you to interact with holographic images produced above the phone's 5.5-inch display. Now we're definitely straying into Iron Man territory.

What's more, the twin rear-facing cameras will supposedly be able to scan real-world images for use with 3D printing.

Other specifications include an octa-core processor, 2,500mAh battery and 32GB of on-board storage.

Take a look at the video below to see the phone in action for yourself. We're taking the claims with a fairly hefty pinch of salt - but if Takee can pull it off then we can all look forward to some Star Wars-style communications in the years to come.

Let us know your thoughts on the holographic phone in the comments below or on T3's Facebook page.