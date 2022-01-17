Adidas puts some pep in your step with deep discounts for every shoe lover

Treat your feet with up to 50% off Ultraboost or NMD running shoes or even a Slide for slipping on in summer.

Adidas is bringing you a splash of summer goodness with big sales across the board for footwear. Whether you want to slip your feet into some of the best running shoes around, or you just want something to get you to and from the beach, Adidas has it in stock for you. But as many of these are items on clearance, with no guarantee of a restock, it’s worth having a look-see on the Adidas sales page to see if there’s something that’s right for you.

We at T3 have also done a little bit of digging and pulled out our favourite shoes from the sale. Don’t be surprised if you start seeing the shoe game of your nearest and dearest levelling up! 

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Berlin |

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Berlin | AU$300 AU$210 at Adidas (save AU$90)

Adidas’ Ultraboost range sets a high standard for comfort and style, and these Berlin 21s are no different. Subtle pink and orange hues look excellent, while the Boost capsules in the soles that the Ultraboosts are named after offer a 6% return on energy for easy running. You can even do your bit for the planet knowing the shoes have been made with Primeblue, a performance targeted material made in part from recycled ocean plastic. All with a healthy AU$90 off!

Image

Adidas Slides | AU$45 AU$31.50 at Adidas (save AU$13.50)

These are all but guaranteed to sell out as they’ve been popular ever since they arrived on the scene and there’s only a limited number of them left. They offer great comfort and (normally) come in a range of colours. Currently there’s a handful left for the Core Black Slides, in limited sizes, with a solid amount of the Cloud Whites available across the size spectrum. So get a wriggle on and snap up a pair for use this summer. 

Adidas NMD R1 OG |

Adidas NMD R1 OG | AU$220 AU$154 at Adidas (save AU$66)

Adidas NMDs have carved a place out in the hearts of Sneakerheads worldwide. This is due to their simple, yet satisfying, design and big levels of comfort. Built with the city runner in mind, they’ve been helping feet stay soft on concrete since the ‘80s. 

Adidas Ozweego |

Adidas Ozweego | AU$180 AU$126 at Adidas (save AU$54)

If you’re looking for loud, comfortable shoes with huge personality, look no further as you’ve just found them. Adidas’ retro-inspired Ozweego range of trainers are snug-fit masterpieces in letting your shoes lead the conversation. Your foot will stay safe surrounded by Adiprene cushioning, and your wallet will stay happy with this tasty 30% discount. Available in Orbit Green, Grey Two and Clear Pink

Adidas Advantage |

Adidas Advantage | AU$110 AU$77 at Adidas (save AU$33)

The Adidas Advantage Base shoe is a simple, classic Tennis-inspired piece of footwear. You can never overestimate the power of a good white shoe – they’ll add a serious pop to any outfit while adding a clean freshness to your feel for the day. Just bear in mind that it’s almost impossible to keep them squeaky clean forever. These bad boys are available in the standard Cloud White but for the more adventurous amongst us, they’re also available in Trace Blue (with an even greater discount) or Core Black

