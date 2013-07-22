Best car stereo systems 2014

Previous Next 3/5

Kenwood KDC-BT73DAB

Featuring DAB and DAB+, this unit is great if you're an avid BBC Radio 6 Music listener, while also giving you much improved sound quality over the classic FM/AM signals. Kenwood has also included Bluetooth, dual USB for connecting various peripherals and, naturally, it plays the CD. iPhone users are heavily catered for thanks to the easy pair feature, while you can also have a chat with Siri through the system. Sound quality is also of importance, with Digital Time Alignment keeping all the speakers in sync and Highway-Sound making sure everything sounds top-notch.

Price: £199.99 | Kenwood | Buy it now on Amazon