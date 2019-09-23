Walking boots vs walking shoes: how to choose the right footwear for you

When it comes to outdoor gear, the one question we get asked time and again is, ‘Should I buy walking boots or walking shoes?’ Well, there’s a pretty straight-forward answer to this: if you spend a lot of time outdoors, you actually need a good pair of walking boots and a pair of walking shoes.

Why? For the simple reason that both types of footwear do very different jobs, and feel very different in use. This becomes apparent fast when you tackle more difficult terrain, or are out walking in hot weather or you're braving the slush and ice.

Walking shoes, available in women's walking shoes as well as men's, are more often lighter than boots, enabling you to move faster. Shoes are also more packable, so they’re easier to take on a long haul walking holiday or backpacking adventure. However, the majority of walking shoes will start to struggle when the terrain gets really rough.

Conversely, walking boots, also known as hiking boots, tend to be heavier and stiffer (depending on the material they are made from), and are therefore up to the task of protecting your feet and ankles across more rugged or treacherous terrain. This is a critical concern when you're carrying heavy loads on your back, and during those trips where you're putting in some long, hard miles on the trail.

Very broadly, walking shoes tend to hit lower cost points too, but they are always incredible deals to be found on hiking boots as well as shoes.

(Image credit: StockSnap)

Walking boots or walking shoes: how to choose

Walking shoes are ideal for less intense terrain, such as outdoor paths and easier ground in general. They're especially good for shorter walking trips in warm weather. Although light walking boots can be pretty breathable, similar summer walking shoes are much cooler when the heat is really on. Especially 'shandals', which are a cross-between shoes and walking sandals.

Walking boots are generally stiffer and more protective than shoes, most obviously adding several lace-holes of extra support above the ankle. Not only does this protect your ankle from bashing into rocks, it restricts extreme angles – as tiredness creeps in, misplacing a foot and turning your ankle is very easy to do. That's especially true in the mountains and off the beaten track.

When choosing which type of footwear to wear and when, you’ll be looking at a combination of the above factors. When going fast and light – even in serious alpine terrain – there are plenty of outdoor pros who recommend wearing shoes for as long as possible to minimise fatigue, then swapping to boots for the real steep stuff.

Finally, while there is plenty of room for debate in the walking shoes vs walking boots canon, as soon as winter hits the hills, shoes are highly risky, and walking boots with crampons should be firmly at the top of your list.

We look at walking boots vs walking shoes in more detail below, but first, here's a few of our favourite walking boots and shoes to get you started…

(Image credit: Archie Binamira from Pexels)

Walking boots vs walking shoes: stability

Stability is the elephant in the room here. A boot provides a literal platform for you to stand on, which is a vital part of walking or scrambling in rugged terrain. From jamming a boot into a gap between rocks, plunging the heel deep into scree slopes on a descent, or kicking steps into snow or wet grass with the edges, a solid boot is an essential tool in the hills.

Even if you’re not going for a full B2-rated winter mountain boot like the Scarpa Manta Pro GTX, a stiff walking boot like the AKU Trekker Pro GTX will do much of the same job.

Walking shoes offer a lighter, more flexible platform, which can be a boon on longer days and more established trails where your big challenge is fatigue, rather than terrain. Excellent choices here are the Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX, the Mammut Mercury III Low GTX, or indeed any other from T3’s top walking shoes selection.

Walking boots vs walking shoes: durability

Durability is one area where modern materials have closed the gaps between walking shoes vs walking boots, with the heavier shoes and lighter boots often using similar materials such as cordura, nubuck and welded PU film technology (such as in the AKU Selvatica boot).

While these modern materials degrade faster than leather boots, they’re a fraction of the weight and don’t need a lengthy break-in period. A good example here is the T3 Award-winning Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX, where an ingenious mix of upper materials give you durability as well as comfort straight out of the box.

Often it’s the construction techniques that give away how rugged a shoe or boot is, especially where the sole attaches to the upper (the rand). On lighter shoes this is only a token gesture, such as the Salomon Evasion GTX, while on chunkier mountain boots (like the Anatom Cuillin, for example) the rand extends right up over the foot, protecting against everything from light gravel to sharp rocks.

(Image credit: StockSnap)

Walking boots vs walking shoes: comfort

To be fair, in spite of boots like the Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX or the Mammut Ducan High GTX packing oodles of comfort from the get-go, shoes certainly have the edge in the comfort stakes. As outdoor tech improves, the range of outdoor shoes has spiked, resulting in a huge range of strong candidates.

There’s the approach shoe, such as the Five Ten Guide Tennie, with stick rubber, high protective rands and a half-shank for stiffness. Then there’s lightweight trail-focussed options such as the Hoka One One Sky Arkali or the Adidas Terrex Voyager.

Finally, there's the pure-play walking shoe, a fantastic example of which is the T3 Award-winning Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX. Terrain and speed are the real considerations here. Although as ever, check the fit agrees with your feet before talking on those hills. The best way to do this is to try your chosen walking boots or shoes on at the end of the day, when your feet are swollen.