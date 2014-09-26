The Crew: 10 things you need to know

Previous Next 8/10

World Of Warcraft With Cars

The main aspect players need to wrap their heads around is that The Crew is essentially and MMO, where your avatar is whatever car you happen to be driving at the time. The game supports co-op, PVP and can even be played solo. Players can also trundle around its massive expanse in Free Ride. Apparently it takes several hours to cross the game's map from coast to coast, so it might be worth taking some time off work if you plan to play it when it's released.

The Crew Preview