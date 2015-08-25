By T3 Online
T3 Awards 2015: which innovative gadget will win the Home Technology Award?
Vote for wireless lamps, smart kettles, or other amazing gizmos
Smart homes are slowly but surely becoming a thing, and it's more than just colour-changing light bulbs (although they do feature, heavily).
With innovations around central heating, sensors and… tea brewing, soon every area of your life will be improved with connected technology.
We want to know which products you want to see in your living room, so let us know by voting and commenting below.
Works With Nest is the very beginning of home automation; the platform makes it possible for Nest devices to interact securely with the items you use every day.
Connected home needs one company to set a standard, and it looks like Nest is slowly becoming that standard.
Vote for Works With Nest in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015
The Philips Hue range has gone from strength to strength. It's almost synonymous with the smart bulb sector, offering an impressive range of lighting, from LED strips to portable wireless lamps and the classic screw fitting.
Vote for Philips Hue in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015
Hot on the heels of Nest is Honeywell with its intelligent thermostat. Voice control makes changing the room temperature even easier, and with a well designed app, it's simple to set schedules and make adjustments.
Vote for the Honeywell Voice Thermostat in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015
The Dyson Humidifier is scientifically proven to hydrate air for healthier living. The device uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate air around the room quickly, quietly and evenly. The air is 99.9% bacteria free, using ultra violet light to cleanse the liquid.
This is the perfect remedy for our fully-insulated, centrally-heated homes.
Vote for the Dyson Humidifier in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015
Like making a cuppa but not getting up to do it? Well now you can boil a kettle from your smartphone, as long as you're in possession of this connected kettle from Smarter.
Not only is this extremely useful for lazy people, but you'll also save up to two days a year by pre-boiling your kettle. The connected app will notify you when your water is hot, remind you to refill, and tell you when it's empty.
Pressing a button on an app too much effort? You can even set it to automatically boil when you walk through the front door.
Vote for the Smarter Kettle in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015
The Withings Home is an elegant HD camera that can be remotely accessed anywhere in the world. It's not only a wireless camera - Home also includes environmental sensors to monitor indoor air quality helping to make your home a healthier, safer place.
Vote for the Withings Home in the Home Technology Award category in the T3 Awards 2015