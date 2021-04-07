Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 vs HP Spectre x360: which convertible laptop is better?

Looking for a high-performance, business-oriented laptop that can also double up as a tablet, or put into tent formation for presentations and watching video? Then Dell and HP both have very capable, ultrathin Windows laptops vying for your money. We like them so much, we’ve included them in our guide to the best 2-in-1 laptops . But how do you choose between them?

In this article, we put Dell’s Latitude 9410 2-in-1 head to head with the HP Spectre x360 and find out how each stacks up against each in terms of design, display, performance and more. Read on to find out what each has to offer, and which is the better fit for your specific needs.

Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 vs HP Spectre x360: design and display

(Image credit: Dell)

The Latitude 9410 2-in-1 and the HP Spectre x360 are both made from CNC-machined aluminum, and look strong, sturdy and professional. Each device converts easily from a laptop to a tablet, and at any other angle within the full 360 degrees, such as laying it flat or propping it up like a tent. On the whole, these are two super-stylish laptops that we can’t really choose between in terms of aesthetics or design.

There is a difference, however, when it comes to the display. All models of the Latitude 9410 2-in-1 come with a 14-inch, Full HD (1,920-by-1,080-pixel) touchscreen, but this only provides a maximum 300 nits of brightness. The base model of the HP Spectre x360, meanwhile, delivers up to 400 nits on its 13.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, making it more suitable for use outdoors.

Moreover, with the most expensive model of the HP Spectre x360, you get upgraded to a 3,000 x 2,000-pixel OLED screen, which is not quite 4K but very close to it. As you’d expect, this clearly beats the Latitude 9410’s screen in terms of its deep, rich colours, sharp details, and brightness levels, suitable for both inside and out. The HP Spectre x360’s Bang & Olufsen speakers win in terms of audio too, although that’s a close run thing as both laptops provide decent sound.

On the other hand, the Latitude 9410 2-in-1 scores over the HP Spectre x360 by boasting a proximity sensor. You can set this to switch on automatically when you approach it, and then log you in via Windows Hello facial recognition. It can also log you out automatically when you move away, too. This is not only very cool, but useful if you’re concerned about security, and don’t always remember to switch your laptop off when you leave the office.

Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 vs HP Spectre x360: processor, storage and graphics

(Image credit: HP)

There are six configurations of the Latitude 9410 2-in-1, all running Windows 10 Pro 64bit, and with integrated UHD 620 Graphics.

The three cheaper models boast the Intel Core i5-10210U processor (4 Core, 6M cache, base 1.6GHz, up to 4.2GHz), while the three pricier ones benefit from the more advanced i7-10610U processor (four cores, 8M Cache, base 1.8GHz up to 4.9GHz, vPro Capable). Depending on your configuration, you get between 8GB and 16GB of RAM, and 256-512GB of SSD storage.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in three flavours, each running Windows 10 Home 64 and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The cheapest model comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8MB L3 cache, four cores) and the pricier two boast the i7-1165G7 processor (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, four cores). As you go up in price, RAM climbs from 8GB to 16GB, but all models offer 512GB of SSD storage.

Overall, then the specs offered by both laptops are pretty similar. And when we road-tested the top-end versions of each laptop, by carrying out real-world computing tasks, we didn’t find a huge amount of difference in terms of speed, stability, ability to perform multiple tasks concurrently, and so forth. There is one area where a real gulf lies between them, though, and that’s battery life.

While HP promises up to 17 hours on its most expensive model, Dell claims a maximum 27 hours and 23 minutes. That sounded like an insane claim, but our tests and day-to-day confirmed that it’s justified, making the Latitude 9410 2-in-1 the big winner in terms of battery life.

Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 vs HP Spectre x360: connectivity

(Image credit: HP)

The Latitude 9410 2-in-1 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen1 slots (with power share), an HDMI 2.0 port, an audio combo jack, an SD card reader, and a Kensington lock.

The HP Spectre x360 comes with a more limited selection of ports: two Thunderbolt-4 USB-C slots, an SD-card reader and a USB-A port.

Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 vs HP Spectre x360: price and verdict

(Image credit: Dell)

The Latitude 9410 2-in-1 starts at £1,578.84. The price rises to £1,766.64 for 16GB RAM and that powerful six-cell battery, to £1,862.64 if you want a I7-10610U processor, and finally to £1,938.84 for 512GB SSD. (Note that the headline prices on the Dell website don’t reflect this, because they’re exclusive of VAT.)

The HP Spectre x360, meanwhile, starts at more modest £1,150.00. The next model up, which includes 16GB RAM and the i7-1165G7 processor, costs £1,349.99, and the top-level model with the 3,000 x 2,000 OLED screen is £1,549.99.

For two laptops that are ultimately pretty similar, that’s a big price difference. Most surprisingly, even the most expensive model of the HP Spectre x360 – with its nearly-4K screen, 16GB RAM, i7 processor and 512GB SSD storage – is cheaper than the base model of the Latitude 9410, which only has an HD screen and half the RAM and SSD storage. So on the face of it, the HP Spectre x360 is much better value.

Don’t discount the Latitude 9410 2-in-1 entirely, though. It’s a fantastic machine with some lovely touches, such as that motion sensor, and better connectivity overall. Discounts are often available, potentially making it more price-competitive with the HP Spectre x360. And ultimately, if you want incredible battery life, then the configuration of the Latitude 9410 2-in-1 with a six-cell battery is unbeatable... not just compared to the HP Spectre x360, but with any other ultrathin laptop we’ve reviewed to date.