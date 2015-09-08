9 awesome Indiegogo campaigns that we'll be showcasing at this year's T3 Awards

Previous Next 2/10

Friday Smart Lock

A keyless future is in the palm of your hand. Ditch your keys and get into your house hassle-free, thanks to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi via your smartphone.

Friday infuses cutting-edge design, functionality and security in the world's most advanced smart lock. Designed by world-renowned architects BIG, Friday is also Apple HomeKit and Thread compatible.

Friday is serious about security, exceeding industry leading standards by protecting confidentiality of data and device authentication based on AES-CCM cryptography and other standards.

Installed on the inside of your door, Friday will not attract attention from the outside. If anyone tries to get in your door, Friday will send a notification to your phone immediately.There's no need for expensive or permanent modifications. Just unscrew your door knob (two screws) and insert the baseplate allowing you to fasten the Friday Smart Lock. That's it - you have just gone keyless!