How much should I spend on a fountain pen?

Fountain pens are a joy to write with and a chance to show off your penmanship. They demonstrate a passion for tradition and craftsmanship and certainly aren’t just for elderly, rich, eccentric people. When buying a fountain pen you’ll want a quality, sophisticated product, so it’s a good idea to get an idea of how much to spend and what you’re spending your hard-earned money on. After all, if you buy the best fountain pen it could last you a lifetime.

So, how much should you spend on a fountain pen? We'd say the average amount should be between £80 and £400. This will buy you a luxury writing implement that will last years and years a loyal service.

Of course, you can find much more affordable fountain pens on Amazon , but if you’re buying one to mark a special occasion, such as a new job or university place, then you want it to be a luxury object which will stand the test of time.

Likewise, there are a lot more expensive fountain pens out there, but then you really are straying into the rich eccentric stereotype.

What should you look out for when spending that much money on a fountain pen? This first thing is probably brand – if it’s a Bic you’re probably being overcharged. You’ll want to look for a pen brand with true pedigree, such as Montblanc, Cross, Caran d'Ache and Waterman.

You’ll also want to check out what materials your pen is made from – they could range from plastic to leather, ceramic, steel, and even gold-plate. Obviously, more precious/rare materials are going to cost you more money, and will also likely last longer, but if you prefer a brightly coloured plastic fountain pen then it’s best to go with your personal taste.

The material that your nib is made from is also important. Steel nibs tend to be more affordable, although that certainly doesn’t mean they lack quality, for added luxury, however, you want a gold nib. These tend to be of superior quality and will feel softer, more comfortable and more expressive.

If you’re looking for more advice when it comes to buying a fountain pen we’d suggest reading our guide to the best fountain pens as well as our ‘What should I look for when buying a fountain pen?’ guide.