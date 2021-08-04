Away vs Horizn Studios: how to choose your next suitcase

If you’re looking for something a little different to your mainstream luggage brands, then there are two contenders which we think bring some added style to the table: Away and Horizn Studios.

From your classic cabin bags to travel accessories, these brands have a lot to offer. Here’s what you need to know…

Best suitcase: quality luggage from Samsonite, Tumi and more ...

Best carry on luggage: from premium business cabin luggage to lightweight suitcases

Away vs Horizn Studios: Brands

Away is an American lifestyle brand that’s fairly new to the scene, having been founded in 2015, they’ve really made a name for themselves with both hard and soft shell cases, as well as a whole accessories range.

Horizn Studios offers some seriously smart luggage for those looking to stand out from the crowd, with a solid core collection as well as limited edition pieces and personalised luggage sets.

Both suitcases brands have a luxury vibe about them, yet with a slightly lower price tag than the likes of Samsonite or Tumi, so if you’re all about trying new brands and want to make a statement at the airport, check out these suitcases.

Away vs Horizn Studios: Design

Away offers a range of durable luggage options including hard shell and softside, which come in a multitude of colours and a smart matt finish, making them look very premium yet with a fairly reasonable price. They pride themselves on making luggage that lasts, so whichever design you choose, you’re making a good investment if you travel frequently.

Horizn are taking things one step further and breaking the mould with truly smart luggage - we’re talking charging ports and tracking devices, which make their luggage look seriously cool.

Away vs Horizn Studios: best of the bunch

(Image credit: Away)

Away Daily Carry-on with Pocket Specifications Price: £245 Sizes: One size Volume: 36.9L Weight: 3.7kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Black, Navy Buy from Away | £225

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Expandable Carry On Specifications Price: £275 Sizes: One size, expandable Volume: 37L Weight: 4.21kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Black, Navy, Green, Asphalt, Red (Limited Edition) Buy from Away | £275

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Large Aluminium Edition Specifications Price: £535 Sizes: Large Volume: 95.1L Weight: 7.2kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Rose Gold. Silver, Onyx Black, Gold Buy frorm Away | £535

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Kids Carry On Specifications Price: £195 Sizes: One Size Volume: 31L Weight: 3kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Black, Navy, Sky, Green, Gray, White, Sand, Blush, Brick Buy from Away | £135

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios H7 Check-In Luggage Specifications Price: £390 Sizes: Small (H5), Medium (H6), Large (H7) Volume: 90L Weight: 4.9kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Black, Blue, Olive, Graphite, Grey Buy from Horizn | £410

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios M5 NASA Edition Specifications Price: £650 Sizes: One Size Volume: 33L Weight: 3.4kg Wheels: 4 Colours: White Buy from Horizn | £650

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios H6 Soho House Edition Specifications Price: £380 Sizes: One Size (M) Volume: 65L Weight: 3.9kg Wheels: 4 Colours: Night Blue Buy from Horizn | £380

Away vs Horizn Studios: Where can I buy them?

Away and Horizn Studios are widely available online on both their own websites www.horizn-studios.co.uk and www.awaytravel.com . You can also purchase some of the older editions of these luggage brands on Amazon.

Liked this?