I don't have five-a-side injuries because of this one device
I'm no physio, but the Theragun Mini is a pleasure
I'm 33, and I play five-a-side football two times a week most weeks – and those are two facts that should rightly combine into my being constantly injured. Okay, maybe not constantly, but it's not easy to keep your muscles in even the remotest shape once you hit your 30s and still like playing a team sport.
Just ask New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, who just tore his achilles tendon playing football. I'm not saying that a Theragun Mini would have stopped him from suffering that dismal blow, but I do know that it's a welcome part of how I stop the soreness setting in.
Of course, tracking back lazily helps, but I can't point you towards a Black Friday deal for that concept, whereas Therabody has indeed offered up a really quite tasty discount on its dinkiest massage gun.
This deal knocks a simple £50 off the price of the Theragun Mini, and while I can't speak to other massage guns' strong points, this is a really brilliant little device for helping to ease muscle soreness and keep you loose.
I've been using a Theragun Mini for years now, since getting the first-generation model as a gift from my girlfriend one Christmas. Since then there have, seemingly, been two revisions, and the newest version is the one on sale here.
It has a bunch of features that I'd love on my older massage gun, including proper guidance on how to use it and what muscles to target with it. That would make quite a big difference compared to the disconnected, simpler system in place on the older gun.
That said, the core design and therefore experience seems very similar, so I'm confident that I'm on firm ground when I say this is a great addition to anyone's wardrobe if they play sport regularly. It won't be this price for long, either, so don't hang around.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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