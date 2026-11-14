There are multitools and then there is this beast – it scans screws and even tells you what bit you need

In Summary Arrowmax's Arrowspace S1 has reportedly raised more than $250,000 through crowdfunding.

Its built-in camera and AI identify screw types and sizes, while a smart case illuminates the correct bit.

The kit includes 52 precision bits and is designed for repairing electronics, gadgets and other fiddly hardware.

Have you attempted to repair a laptop, camera or games console? Then you'll know that finding the right screwdriver bit can be frustrating. Now, one company thinks artificial intelligence could take some of the guesswork out of the process, and its latest creation appears to be very interesting indeed.

The Arrowmax Arrowspace S1 is an electric precision screwdriver that uses a built-in camera and AI to identify screws before you attempt to remove them. It then recommends the correct bit and automatically adjusts its torque setting, potentially making delicate repairs a little less intimidating for those without years of experience. Its Kickstarter campaign has reportedly raised more than $250,000.

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Making tiny repairs easier

Small electronic devices often use a wide variety of screw heads and sizes, and choosing the wrong bit can damage the fastener or make an already fiddly repair harder.

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To help avoid that, the S1 has an HD camera positioned at the rear of the screwdriver, alongside a small contact probe. You place the probe against the screw head to maintain a consistent distance for the camera, which then captures an image for analysis.

The accompanying smartphone app uses an AI model to identify the screw type and size, supporting 12 common screw-head profiles. According to Arrowmax, its system has been trained using tens of thousands of real screw images, with processing taking place locally rather than relying on cloud servers.

Even the storage case gets involved. The optional S1 Smart Case holds 52 S2 steel precision bits, with individual LEDs illuminating the compartment containing the recommended attachment. A 2-inch TFT display also shows the identification results, so you don't have to spend ages comparing tiny markings on screwdriver heads.

More than just a clever camera

Getting the right bit is only part of the challenge when working with delicate electronics. The S1 also features adjustable torque settings, with an automatic mode that selects a suitable setting based on the identified screw. This should help reduce the risk of over tightening or damaging delicate components.

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The screwdriver itself has an aluminium-alloy body, physical forward and reverse buttons and an OLED display showing battery level, torque and rotation direction. There's also a magnetic bit holder surrounded by LED work lights to illuminate the area you're working on.

Arrowmax claims its rechargeable 600mAh battery provides up to 90 minutes of operation, or enough power to tighten and loosen approximately 900 screws, depending on the torque setting.

It's clearly aimed at people who regularly work on smaller gadgets, from laptops and cameras to games controllers, watches and RC models. For anyone who occasionally attempts a DIY repair, though, having a system that helps identify unfamiliar screws could be really handy.

How much does it cost?

The Arrowspace S1 is currently available to back through Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at approximately $79 (around £60) for the standalone screwdriver or $129 (around £100) for the bundle with the Smart Case and 52 bits.

Those are crowdfunding prices rather than confirmed retail costs, and the first deliveries are currently expected in April 2027.

Raising more than $250,000 suggests there's an audience for tools that use AI to solve everyday problems. While a screwdriver that can recognise screws might sound like an unnecessary bit of technological overkill, anyone who's ever spent ten minutes searching for the right tiny screwdriver attachment might disagree.